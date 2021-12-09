Chopper Crash: Families Share Memories as Home They Brought the Soldiers Dead

“I want everyone to know him for the amazing person he was and not relegate him to a mere statistic,” Chauhan told The Quint. Singh was commissioned in the Gorkha Rifles in 1999. Lt Col Singh was exceptionally kind and had an ever-radiant smile, even though he had lost his parents at a young age.

“He was raised by his uncle. I don’t think he ever got over their (parents’) loss but was determined to channel that sadness into being a fine officer and gentleman,” Chauhan reminisced. Singh is survived by his wife, Agnes and a daughter, Preet. Remembering the officer who was a devoted father, Chauhan said, Harjinder Singh wanted his teenage daughter to realise her dreams and “get all the opportunities that he had not got.”

“While his daughter was still in her middle school, he was determined to enable her to travel the world,” Nihal Chauhan rued. Harjinder Singh was posted in Siachen and had also been part of the United Nation’s Peace Keeping mission.