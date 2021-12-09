Why Did CDS Bipin Rawat’s Mi-17V5 Chopper Crash? Here’s What We Know

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat passed away on Wednesday, 8 December, after Indian Air Force’s highly advanced Mi-17V5 helicopter conveying the military officer, his wife, and other officials, met with a fatal crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.

CDS Rawat was going to deliver a lecture at the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington and had left New Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Considered one of the most advanced choppers in the world, the Mi-17V5 is a twin-engine Russian-made military transport version of the Mi-8 helicopters regularly used for high-altitude operations.

The chopper’s reliability and safety are why it is one of the most preferred modes of transport for VIPs. However, it is unclear why the crash happened and how.

Here’s what we know.