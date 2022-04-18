Amid Continued Protests, Sri Lanka President Appoints New Cabinet

Apart from the President and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, no Rajapaksa family member was included to the new Cabinet in contrast to four Rajapaksas, Mahinda's son, Namal, young brother Basil and elder brother Chamal, and his son Shashindara who had held important ministries in the previous Cabinet.

Amid major financial crisis without some of the basic needs such as fuel, electricity, food and medicine, Sri Lanka has been in agitation since 31 March.