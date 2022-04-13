Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa Offers To Hold Talks With Protesters Over Economic Crisis

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said that he is “willing to talk to” the representative of the protesters near the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

According to a report by Associated Press, some of the protesters have declined Rajapaksa’s offer for talks.

The prime minister has said if the protestors are ready to talk, he will invite their representatives to meet for discussions, reported news agency PTI.

Rajapaksa on Monday addressed the citizens of the crisis-hit island nation and stressed "every second you protest in the road, we are losing dollars."