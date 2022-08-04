Madhya Pradesh To Build World's Largest Floating Power Plant in Khandwa Region

Khandwa region is home to Omkareshwar Dam, which is built on the Narmada river. It is spread over 100 square kilometre and is one of Madhya Pradesh’s hydel power plants.

Because of the solar power plant being built on water, there were concerns regarding water levels. Renewable Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey reassured that the water level in the dam was nominal as thus Khandwa became the optimal site for such a large project.

Khandwa region will now be the only district in Madhya Pradesh to have both a thermal power station, solar power plant, and hydel power plant.