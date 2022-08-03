India Approves Climate Change Commitments Under Paris Agreement Before COP27

At the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) at Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced big climate goals for India, of which net-zero by 2070 was the most critical. He also listed out five big goals for the country.

However, since 1 November 2021 the world was left wondering if the Panchamrit or the five goals were India’s official climate pledge and would they be included in our NDCs. This announcement brings in that clarification.

India’s updated NDCs will soon be conveyed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).