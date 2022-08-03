India Approves Climate Change Commitments Under Paris Agreement Before COP27

Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) are commitments towards climate action made by all countries who signed the Paris Agreement in 2016 in France.
(Photo: The Quint)
India approved its updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement on Wednesday, 3 August. The NDCs are the commitments towards climate action made by all countries who signed the Paris Agreement in 2016 in France.
India is now committed to:
Reducing the Carbon Emission Intensity of the Gross Domestic Product by 45% by 2030 (from 2005 level)
Achieving 50% of cumulative electric power capacity through non-fossil fuel-based sources by 2030
This is important because the NDCs determine a larger framework for a country’s steps and strategies towards combatting climate change.
At the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) at Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced big climate goals for India, of which net-zero by 2070 was the most critical. He also listed out five big goals for the country.
However, since 1 November 2021 the world was left wondering if the Panchamrit or the five goals were India’s official climate pledge and would they be included in our NDCs. This announcement brings in that clarification.
India’s updated NDCs will soon be conveyed to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).
The government claims that measures to reduce emissions are being taken across every sector, as a result, India has continued separating economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions.
According to the updated NDCs, India stands committed to reducing carbon intensity of the GDP by 45%, and to achieve 50% of the country’s cumulative electric power through non-fossil fuel-based sources, all by 2030. The new NDCs recognise the importance of lifestyle in climate change and has proposed a ‘One-Word Movement,’ the one word being LIFE or Lifestyle for Environment. It hopes to capture a more citizen-centric approach.
The updated framework intends to band together a number of government initiatives, including tax concessions for the promotion of renewable energy. The hope is to create an increase in green jobs and clean energy industries. It will be implemented over the period of 2021-30 through programmes and schemes run by the appropriate ministries and departments with due support from the states and Union Territories.
India’s last NDCs, which were announced in 2015, comprised of eight goals.
India declared its intention to strengthen its commitment towards climate change action through the Panchamrit.
The Panchamrit, or PM Modi’s five nectar elements of climate change action, included four goals intended to be achieved by 2030, and one final long-term goal.
The five-point agenda included:
Increasing the non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity of the country to 500 GW by 2030.
To meet 50% of the country’s energy requirements through renewable sources by 2030.
To reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes by 2030.
Also, reducing the carbon emission intensity of the GDP by 45% by 2030.
Finally, the intention to become completely carbon-neutral and have zero-net emissions by 2070.
