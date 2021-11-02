'1 World, 1 Sun, 1 Grid' Can Improve Viability of Solar Power: PM Modi at COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ plan on Tuesday, 2 November.
While addressing the Accelerating Clean Technology, Innovation and Deployment leader's event at COP26 on Tuesday, 2 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ plan along with his UK counterpart, PM Boris Johnson.
‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ is a trans-national electricity grid that aims to supply solar power across the globe. The idea was first floated by PM Modi in 2018 during the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance.
Modi added, "'One Sun, One World & One Grid' will not only reduce storage needs but also enhance viability of solar projects. This creative initiative will not only reduce carbon footprints & energy cost but also open a new avenue for cooperation between different countries & regions", news agency ANI reported.
Through this calculator, Modi emphasised, "solar power potential of any place in the world can be calculated based on satellite data. This application will be useful in deciding the location of solar projects & will strengthen 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' initiative".
