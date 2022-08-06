In a ‘Friendly Fire,’ BJP MP Varun Gandhi Slams ‘Revdi’ Remark of Narendra Modi

Taking a dig at his own Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), MP Varun Gandhi countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'muft ki revdi' (free sweets) remarks aimed at the Opposition.

Gandhi took to Twitter to respond to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's statement that the Union government should be congratulated for providing free ration to people, sharing a photo of a list of bad loans written off by the government in the last five years.

Sharing a figure of a total of nearly 10 lakh crore being written off, the Pilibhit MP said, "The House which expects a 'thank you' for providing 5 kg of ration to the poor, also tells that loans worth Rs 10 lakh crore have been written off in the past five years."