PM’s Brother Prahlad Modi Stages Dharna With Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Demands

He further stated that AIFPSDF will hold a national executive meeting on Wednesday and based on that, their next course of action will be decided.

AIFPSDF's national general secretary Biswambhar Basu told PTI that they also plan to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

The AIFPSDF has been demanding compensation for loss on rice, wheat and sugar, and also for edible oil and pulses to be supplied through fair price shops. It has also demanded that the 'West Bengal Ration Model' of free distribution be implemented across the country.