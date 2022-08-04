Modi Attacks Opposition’s ‘Revdi’ Politics, But are BJP-Ruled States Doing Well?

In Delhi’s AAP governance model, targeted social investments in basic healthcare, education, nutrition and access to drinking water, while meeting standards of quality and affordability, have had a positive multiplier effect on improving the overall human capital of the state. Let’s look at education as an example.

Under AAP, the government announced a 106% increase in government allocation to education in its very first budget. The increase in funds has allowed government schools across Delhi to construct over 8,000 new classrooms, and more than 12,000 classrooms have been upgraded with new amenities (for laboratories, conference facilities, etc).

Efforts have been taken to improve the in-class performance of teachers and staff, including an initiative to send more than 200 teachers to the National Institute of Education in Singapore for receiving pedagogical training.