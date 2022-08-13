BJYM Strips 7 Officials for Ruckus During Tejasvi Surya’s Visit to Ujjain Temple

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Madhya Pradesh has stripped its Ujjain district unit president and six other office-bearers for allegedly creating ruckus at the Mahakaleshwar temple during the organisation chief Tejasvi Surya's visit.

On Thursday, police had registered a first information report (FIR) against two people in connection with the ruckus, which took place on Wednesday, 10 August, when Surya visited the famous temple in Ujjain, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country