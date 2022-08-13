BJYM Strips 7 Officials for Ruckus During Tejasvi Surya’s Visit to Ujjain Temple

Tejasvi Surya.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Madhya Pradesh has stripped its Ujjain district unit president and six other office-bearers for allegedly creating ruckus at the Mahakaleshwar temple during the organisation chief Tejasvi Surya's visit.
BJYM's state unit chief Vaibhav Pawar issued a list of 18 party workers and leaders allegedly involved in the incident, which he said "damaged the dignity of the temple."
The list includes Amay Sharma, BJYM's district (urban) president, Narendra Singh Jalwa, its district (rural) president. Both of them were removed from their posts. Besides them, the working committee members Devendra Baghela, Saurav Gaushar, Lakki Gurjar and Shubham Dabbewala were also removed from their posts.
BJYM's Nagda town president Bhawani Devda was also removed from his post in connection with the ruckus at Mahakaleshwar temple.
Some videos of the incident that went viral on social media platforms showed a large number of BJYM activists following Tejasvi Surya as he entered the temple. They were seen creating a furore after they were stopped by guards from entering the temple's sanctum sanctorum.
Following the complaint by the temple administration, an FIR was registered against two persons, Vikram Thakur and Raghvendra, under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and section 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
