Ahead of Floor Test, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav To Meet Sonia Gandhi Today

Newly sworn-in Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is set to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Friday, 12 August, days before the new government faces a floor test on 24 August.

The RJD leader, who reached Delhi on the evening of 11 August, will also meet party supremo Lalu Yadav to discuss the recent developments in the state.

This comes three days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke off the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP in the state and formed a new government as part of the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance (including the Congress and RJD).

While Kumar took over as chief minister again on 10 August, Yadav was sworn in as his deputy.