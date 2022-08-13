'Attack on Free Speech': Taslima Nasreen, Others Condemn Salman Rushdie Stabbing

Salman Rushdie at a promotional event for his autobiography Joseph Anton in Berlin.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Following the attack on Indian-origin British author Salman Rushdie in New York on Friday, 12 August, several writers across the world decried the incident as an "attack on freedom of speech everywhere."
Author Taslima Nasreen, who has been in exile for around three decades after her book Lajja sparked outrage in Bangladesh, said that anyone who was critical of Islam "can be attacked."
"If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried, " she tweeted.
Rushdie, who wrote the controversial book The Satanic Verses, was attacked ahead of a lecture in western New York by an unidentified man who hopped onto the stage and stabbed him.
While the suspect has been taken into custody, the author is undergoing treatment.
He suffered an apparent stab wound to his neck and was transported by helicopter to a hospital, news agency PTI reported.
The Satanic Verses, which has been called "blasphemous" for being critical of Islam, had led to death threats against Rushdie on multiple occasions. The author had to go into hiding for nearly 10 years as a result.
Meanwhile, historian William Dalrymple took to Twitter to say that this was a "terrible day for literature."
"A terrible day for literature, for freedom of speech and for authors everywhere. Poor poor Salman: I pray he's not hurt and recovers quickly," he said.
Further, Indian lyricist Javed Akhtar demanded that the police should take strict action against the attacker.
"I condemn the barbaric attack on Salman Rushdie by some fanatic. I hope that NY police and the court will take the strongest action possible against the attacker," he tweeted.
Wajahat Ali, who is known for his book Go Back To Where You Came From, said that the attack was an example of "unhinged men wanting to police the world through violence."
"Salman Rushdie stabbed today. FBI attacked yesterday. I fear these examples of violence will only keep escalating with polarization, disinformation and extremism going mainstream," he added.
The Satanic Verses, the novel that Rushdie is best known for, is what led to death threats being issued against him.
It went on to get banned in several nations for the way he wrote about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.
The then leader of Iran, late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, had issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death and the killing of his publishers for insulting Prophet Muhammad. The author, who went into hiding for nearly 10 years following the controversy, was accused of misusing his freedom of speech.
While Rushdie had managed to escape physical harm so far, the Japanese translator of The Satanic Verses, Hitoshi Igarashi, was stabbed to death in 1991; the book's Italian translator, Ettore Capriolo, was seriously injured in a stabbing in the same year, and Norwegian publisher William Nygaard was shot three times in an attempted assassination in 1993 but he survived.
The book has remained banned in several nations around the world, with India banning it before Iran. In 2015, Congress leader P Chidambaram accepted that banning the book had been "wrong."
Rushdie's second novel, Midnight's Children, won the Booker Prize in 1981 and was deemed to be "the best novel of all winners" on two occasions.