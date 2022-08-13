'Attack on Free Speech': Taslima Nasreen, Others Condemn Salman Rushdie Stabbing

Following the attack on Indian-origin British author Salman Rushdie in New York on Friday, 12 August, several writers across the world decried the incident as an "attack on freedom of speech everywhere."

Author Taslima Nasreen, who has been in exile for around three decades after her book Lajja sparked outrage in Bangladesh, said that anyone who was critical of Islam "can be attacked."

"If he is attacked, anyone who is critical of Islam can be attacked. I am worried, " she tweeted.