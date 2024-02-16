Haldwani: 'Police Set Up Detention Centres,' Allege Fact-Finding Team, Cops Deny

It has been over a week since tensions gripped Uttarakhand's Haldwani after demolition of the Maryam Masjid and Abdul Razzaq Zakariya Madrasa. A fact-finding report has brought forth damning allegations about how the violence broke out and the lapses that took place.

Titled, 'Bulldozing Peace: State Violence and Apathy in Muslim Settlements of Haldwani' the fact-finding report was carried out by the Association For Protection of Civil Rights (APCR).

The fact-finding team included APCR's Nadeem Khan and Mohd Mobashshir Aneeq, Karawan-e-Mohabbat's Harsh Mander, Navsharan Singh, Ashok Sharma, Kumar Nikhil and Zahid Qadri, a civil rights activist.