Stone Pelting, Tear Gas: What Unfolded During the Turkman Gate Demolition Drive

“Medicines and treatment were available at lower rates at the dispensary near the Faiz-E-Elahi Mosque,” said Mohammad Anas, a resident of Turkman Gate, New Delhi, recalling the now-demolished establishment.

On the intervening night of 6 and 7 January, during one of Delhi’s coldest nights of the winter, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive of alleged illegal structures or encroachments around the Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid at Turkman Gate, near the Ramlila Ground.