False Claims About Turkman Gate’s Faiz-E-Elahi Mosque Being Demolished Go Viral

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive to tear down the encroachments close to Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque at Turkman Gate near the Ramlila Maidan (of which MCD is the land-owning body) in Delhi, approximately around 1 am on 7 January.

The action came in response to an order from the Delhi High Court, which ruled that a dispensary and a community hall next to the mosque were allegedly illegal and instructed their removal.

During this period, a confrontation occurred between the residents and the police, where it was reported that some people allegedly indulged in stone pelting, which led to around five police personnel being injured.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and five individuals have been arrested in this case, as well.

In this matter, several social media posts have emerged that claimed the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque was demolished by the MCD. Users expressed their dissatisfaction about this in these posts.