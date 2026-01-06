'Teaching Inmates Taught Me About Myself': Hany Babu on Jail, Justice, Freedom

(Publishing politically suppressed voices requires editorial independence and often comes at great personal risk to us. We need your support as we continue to bring out more such voices. Please BECOME A MEMBER and support us.)

Professor Hany Babu has for years been a fount of a certain pedagogy of hope within the Indian academia, especially for students from the Dalit-Bahujan communities. An Associate Professor teaching in the English Department at University of Delhi from 2008 until his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in July 2020 in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, Babu uses a distinct methodology of teaching to question the dominant ways of knowledge-building.

Far from being just an academician, he is also an activist whose scholarship on the relationship between caste and linguistics critically analyses the systemic flaws within India’s national language policies.