False Claims About Turkman Gate’s Faiz-E-Elahi Mosque Being Demolished Go Viral

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive to tear down the encroachments close to Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque at Turkman Gate near the Ramlila Maidan (of which MCD is the land-owning body) in Delhi, approximately around 1 am on 7 January.
The action came in response to an order from the Delhi High Court, which ruled that a dispensary and a community hall next to the mosque were allegedly illegal and instructed their removal.
During this period, a confrontation occurred between the residents and the police, where it was reported that some people allegedly indulged in stone pelting, which led to around five police personnel being injured.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered, and five individuals have been arrested in this case, as well.
In this matter, several social media posts have emerged that claimed the Faiz-e-Elahi Mosque was demolished by the MCD. Users expressed their dissatisfaction about this in these posts.
The Quint's fact-checking Team WebQoof went on the ground to the Turkman Gate area to inspect the claims about the mosque being demolished.
However, we found that the mosque structure remained intact with no damage to it. Whereas, the structures deemed 'illegal' in the High Court order (community hall and dispensary) around it had been broken down by the MCD.
The area around the mosque was covered in rubble and dust which the MCD was collecting.
Here are some visuals of the situation in the afternoon on 7 January:
As of 12:30 pm, 7 January.
(Source: The Quint)
Police deployed in the area told The Quint that the work would be over in a day's time.
Local residents and eyewitnesses also reported that the mosque suffered no damage during the demolition drive in the wee hours of 7 January.
Rumours about mosque demolition: Additionally, it was claimed that there were rumours about the mosque being demolished as well.
Locals gave mixed responses in this matter where some said they had heard the rumour, while others denied it.
Central Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nidhin Valsan spoke to The Quint and said:
"We are not sure if there were rumours circulating about attack on mosque but, there are audios and visuals circulating on social media which called people to come out on the roads. The police is investigating these visuals."Nidhin Valsan, DCP Central Delhi
MCD on the demolition: As per reports, MCD Deputy Commissioner Vivek Kumar stated that the mosque suffered no damage during the operation.
He noted that the demolition was carried out in accordance with a High Court directive, resulting in the removal of approximately 36,000 square feet of encroached land.
The deputy commissioner also mentioned that the cleared zone comprised one diagnostic centre, a marriage hall, and two two-story boundary walls.
As per a MCD order for the demolition of the 'illegal' structures dated , there was no mention about the alleged tearing down of the Faiz-E-Illahi mosque in Turkman Gate.
What did the Delhi High Court order say?: On 12 November 2025, the High Court directed the MCD to take “suitable measures for the removal of such encroachments and the cessation of illegal commercial activity” on the Ramlila Ground, as identified in the Joint Survey Report, and to complete the process promptly.
This direction followed a division bench ruling on the same day, which granted the MCD and the PWD three months to clear 38,940 square feet of encroachments at the Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate.
No reports or statements mentioned that the HC instructed the alleged demolition of the said mosque.
