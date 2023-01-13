'Just Let Us Teach': Why Govt School Teachers Are Tired of Doing Everything

"We don't get compensation for any of the extra work that we do," laments Puja Singh, an English teacher at a government school in Delhi. "For election duty, we earn a meagre amount, but that can be considered as conveyance charges."

Why are government school teachers in India trained to teach, but expected to do all kinds of work?

Last month, the Delhi government released a notice deploying at least 85 government school teachers for COVID duty at the capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport from 31 December to 15 January.

The directions were later withdrawn after the Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) expressed dissatisfaction over the same.