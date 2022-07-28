ADVERTISEMENT

Mathura Teacher Walks on Chairs Held by Kids to Enter Flooded School, Suspended

The teacher was suspended after a video of the incident came out.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Mathura Teacher Walks on Chairs Held by Kids to Enter Flooded School, Suspended
i

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district was suspended after a video of her walking into a flooded school by using plastic chairs as stepping stones went viral.

The video shows a group of children setting the chairs in half a feet water for the teacher to climb and cross over.

The school compound was inundated on Wednesday, 27 July, after incessant rain.

Also Read

Dalit Girls Disrobed by Teachers in Hapur 'Don't Want to Go to School,' Say Kin

Dalit Girls Disrobed by Teachers in Hapur 'Don't Want to Go to School,' Say Kin
ADVERTISEMENT

Neetu Singh, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) in-charge, Mathura, said, "We have taken cognisance of the video. Higher up officials also know about it. We have suspended the teacher Pallavi."

Also Read

'Consider Giving Job to Victim's Family': HC to UP Govt on Hathras Gang Rape

'Consider Giving Job to Victim's Family': HC to UP Govt on Hathras Gang Rape

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×