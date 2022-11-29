A Union Government Report Finds Karnataka Schools Lacking. All You Need To Know

As per the new report published by Ministry of Education, Karnataka's government schools suffer from poor infrastructure, student-teacher ratio and lack of basic resources.
The Union Ministry of Education released a report on Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE) on 3 November 2022.
The copy of the report accessed by The Quint, indicates a significant drop in teacher-pupil ratio and highlights how schools across Karnataka, particularly those managed and run by the state government are in poor condition, lacking basic facilities.
The main purpose of UDISE Plus study is to collect data from all the schools to identify issues and overcome them using effective implementation of policy.
This is done digitally by collecting the following information:
Enrollment
Karnataka has a total of 12.09 crore students studying in 76,450 schools across the state in 2021-22.
The state witnessed an increase in enrollment of students in government schools. According to the report 54.5 lakh students enrolled in government schools in the academic year 2021-22, marking an increase of over four lakh when compared to 2020-21.
However, the number of teachers in government schools have dropped significantly.
Student-Teacher Ratio
The number of teachers in government schools in Karnataka has dropped from 2.08 lakh to 1.99 lakh, forcing 6,529 schools in the state to have only one teacher.
The student-teacher ratio is now 23:1, when compared to 21:1 of 2020-21.
Educationalist and General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, D Shashi Kumar told The Quint:
Toilets & Sanitation
The UDISE plus report also revealed that out of the 76,450 schools in the state:
As many as 3,522 schools do not have functional toilets
More than 1,000 schools do not have separate toilets for girl students
And 328 schools have no toilets for either boys or girls.
Computer and Internet Facility
The report finds:
As many as 53,860 schools, including 44,371 government schools, in Karnataka do not have internet connectivity.
Only 17,200 schools have functional computers and projectors.
However, 8,016 schools are said to have smart classrooms.
Other Basic Facilities
Schools also lack other amenities:
As many as 436 government schools and 278 private ones do not have electricity
Over 220 campuses have no drinking water.
More than 12,400 schools had no regular health checkups for students
