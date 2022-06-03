WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Declared: WBBSE 10th Result Out on the Website

WBBSE 10th Result 2022 declared by the board.
(Photo: iStock)
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has officially declared the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 on its official website. Students who had appeared for the examination can check their respective scores by visiting the official website of the WBBSE. Candidates can also download the WBBSE Class 10 Result 2022 from the official website for their reference.
Candidates can check their results on the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), wbbse.wb.gov.in. They can also find the result on another website, wbresults.nic.in.
It is important to note that more than 11 lakh students registered for the WB Madhyamik Exam 2022. The exam took place offline and it was conducted from 7 March 2022 to 16 March 2022.
They can also look for other updates on the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), wbbse.wb.gov.in.
Here is a step-by-step guide that students can follow to check the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 online:
Go to the official website of the WBBSE, wbbse.wb.gov.in. or wbresults.nic.in.
Click on the link that mentions WBBSE 10th Result 2022 on the homepage.
Enter the required login credentials to view the result.
The West Bengal 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the scores and download the result from the website.
You can also take a printout of the same if you want.
The website contains all the latest updates on the result so the students can take a look at them.
