West Bengal WBCHSE 12th HS Result to be Declared Today: When and How to Check
The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to declare Class 12 (Uccha Madhyamik) final result for the academic year 2020-21 on Thursday, 22 July.
Students who were enrolled to appear for the same can check their result at West Bengal board's official websites: wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in.
WBCHSE will announce Class 12 (HS) result at 3 PM. It will be available on the official websites of the board at 4 PM.
How to Check West Bengal (WBCHSE) Class 12 Result
Visit one of the official websites of West Bengal board: wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in
Click on the class 12/uccha madhyamik result link
Enter your registration number and other required details and click on submit/enter
Your result will appear on your screen
Download and save it for future reference
Students can also check their result via SMS and through WBCHSE app. In order to get the result through SMS, students will have to type WB12 space<Registration number>, and send it to 56070, 5676750 or 56263, reported Indian Express.
An official notice by WBCHSE stated that the heads of Higher Secondary Institutions can collect HS mark-sheets from their respective distribution camps from 11 AM, 23 July, quoted NDTV.
This year, the West Bengal Government scrapped WBCHSE Class 12 exams in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. Therefore, the final result has been evaluated on the basis of Class 10 board result, Class 11 final result, and Class 12 internal assessments.
The board has decided to use 40:60 formula for the evaluation of result. This means that 40 percent weightage will be given Class 10 marks (best four subjects' marks), and the remaining 60 percent will be evaluated using Class 11 result & Class 12 internal assessments or practical exams.
