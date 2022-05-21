Goa Board 12th Result 2022 Announced: How to Check GBSHSE HSSC Marks on Website

Goa Board Class 12th Result can be checked on GBSHSE official website gbshse.info
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared Goa Board Class 12th/ Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exam results on Saturday, 21 May 2022. The result was released on the official website of the board at 5 pm.
Candidates who appeared for the GBSHSE Class 12th 2022 exams are advised to check their result on gbshse.info. Goa board exam results can also be checked on the following websites: results.gbshsegoa.net, gbshse.info, and results.gov.in, reported Careers360.
Here are the details about how to check Goa Board Class 12 results.
Visit GBSHSE's official website: gbshse.info
Click on HSSC April 2022 result link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Key in your seat number, school index and date of birth
Your HSSC Goa board Class 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen
Check your marks and save the result for future reference
Declaration of the result will be followed by the release of GBSHSE Class 12 marksheets on Tuesday, 24 May 2022. Marksheets of the students appeared in the exam will be available on the official website from 9 am onwards on Tuesday, reported NDTV.
Schools affiliated to Goa Board will have to log in using their registered credentials to download the marksheets of their students.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Goa Board class 12 results.
