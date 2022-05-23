RBSE 12th Result 2022 Expected To Be Released Today
Follow these steps to check the RBSE 12th result 2022.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the RBSE Rajasthan result for Classes 10th and 12th. According to media reports, RBSE is expected to release Rajasthan board Class 12th results 2022 today, 23 May.
After the results are released, candidates can check the result on the official website of the board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
As per the reports, the evaluation for Rajasthan board exams 2022 has been completed and the result is expected to be out on 23 May. The RBSE class 12th results will be announced on 23 May while the Class 10th results will be released by June.
The students appearing for the RBSE Rajasthan board exams 2022 need to get at least 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the examination. The re-evaluation and compartment exam details will be released after the results are declared.
Check out the steps mentioned below to download your RBSE Class 10th and 12th mark sheet from the official website, when it’s released.
RBSE 12th Result 2022: How to Check
Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Rajasthan Class 12th result link.
You will be redirected to a new page.
Enter your name, class, and other credentials on the website.
Your RBSE Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
