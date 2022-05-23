RBSE 12th Result 2022 Expected To Be Released Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the RBSE Rajasthan result for Classes 10th and 12th. According to media reports, RBSE is expected to release Rajasthan board Class 12th results 2022 today, 23 May.

After the results are released, candidates can check the result on the official website of the board rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the reports, the evaluation for Rajasthan board exams 2022 has been completed and the result is expected to be out on 23 May. The RBSE class 12th results will be announced on 23 May while the Class 10th results will be released by June.