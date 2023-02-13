WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 Admit Card for Class 10 Expected Today, Know the Details

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will officially release the admit cards for Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 final examination 2023 on Monday, 13 February. According to the official details, the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card will be distributed among the candidates at camp offices from 11 am to 5 pm. Interested candidates should note that the West Bengal Board announced this information so they should collect the admit cards from camp offices within the mentioned timings.

It is important to note that candidates can download the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card online as well. The admit cards will be released on the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) – wbbse.wb.gov.in. Every candidate should note that the admit card is an important document they should carry on exam day.