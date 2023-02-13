WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 Admit Card for Class 10 Expected Today, Know the Details

WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 Admit Card is likely to be declared today, 13 February 2023.
(Photo: iStock)
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will officially release the admit cards for Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 final examination 2023 on Monday, 13 February. According to the official details, the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card will be distributed among the candidates at camp offices from 11 am to 5 pm. Interested candidates should note that the West Bengal Board announced this information so they should collect the admit cards from camp offices within the mentioned timings.
It is important to note that candidates can download the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card online as well. The admit cards will be released on the official website of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) – wbbse.wb.gov.in. Every candidate should note that the admit card is an important document they should carry on exam day.
As per the latest details available online, the Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 final examination 2023 admit card will be available soon. One must check the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully after downloading or collecting it.
One should note that heads of institutions or their authorised representatives must collect the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card of their students from camp offices.
In case of any errors or printing mistakes on admit cards, candidates should inform the respective regional council offices of the board, in writing, latest by 20 February. They will make the necessary corrections soon.
Here are the simple steps you should know to download the WB Madhyamik Exam 2023 admit card online:
Go to the website – wbbse.wb.gov.in
Click on the Madhyamik Pariksha final exam 2023 admit card link on the home page
Key in your login details such as your registration number and password in the provided space
The admit card will open on your screen
Download the admit card from the website and take a look at the printed details
Take a printout of the admit card and carry it to the exam hall
