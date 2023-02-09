UP Board Admit Card 2023 for 10th, 12th to be Released Soon at cbse.gov.in
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download UP Board Admit Card 2023 for 10th, 12th.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the admit card for the class 10th and 12th candidates today. There is no official announcement about a specific date. As per the reports it was to be released yesterday but now since only a few days are left for the exam to begin, the admit cards can be released anytime soon.
After the hall tickets for UP Board Class 10 and 12 get released, candidates will be informed. Students are advised to visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in and keep an eye on any further updates.
It is expected that the UP Board will release the admit card for the class 10 and 12 students anytime soon as nearly 7-8 days are left for the UP Board Exam 2023. The respective schools will be able to download the admit cards of their students and further distribute it among the candidates.
As per the official date sheet, the board exams for class 10 will start from 16 February 2023 and conclude on 3 March 2023. The board exams for class 12 will be conducted from 16 February to 4 March 2023. The Class 12 examinations will be held in 14 working days. This time the UP Board examinees will get stitched answer sheets for preventing the copy mafia from changing answer sheets of meritorious students since last year there were complaints of changing copies by removing staples.
How to Check UP Board Admit Card 2023 for 10th and 12th?
Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
On the homepage, click on UP Board 2023 class 10 or 12 Admit Card link.
You will have to enter your school login credentials and submit.
The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.
You can check ad download the admit card and get a print out for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.