UP Board Admit Card 2023 for 10th, 12th to be Released Soon at cbse.gov.in

UPMSP UP Board Admit Card 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to release the admit card for the class 10th and 12th candidates today. There is no official announcement about a specific date. As per the reports it was to be released yesterday but now since only a few days are left for the exam to begin, the admit cards can be released anytime soon.

After the hall tickets for UP Board Class 10 and 12 get released, candidates will be informed. Students are advised to visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in and keep an eye on any further updates.