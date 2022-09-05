UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 Date: Check Website; List of Documents Required Here

UP JEECUP Counselling date 2022 is announced on the website.
(Photo: iStock)
According to an official notification, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic (UP JEECUP) Counselling 2022 is expected to begin on 7 September. Once the counselling process begins, candidates can register via the official website. Interested candidates can register for UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 through the official website of UP JEECUP -jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They can also check the official notification about the counselling dates on the website. It is important to note that counselling will begin soon.
Candidates are also requested to check the documents required to submit during the UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 on the website -jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They must keep the documents handy before the counselling process officially begins on the mentioned date. The registrations for UP JEECUP Counselling are taking place online only. Interested candidates are requested to complete their online registration on time.
The official notification states, "Online Counseling 2022 is expected to start from 7th September 2022. Visit website frequently to stay updated."
The documents required to submit during the UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 include the counselling call letter, admit card, rank card, Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheet, and domicile certificate.
The UPJEE (Polytechnic) exam was officially held from 27 June to 30 June 2022. It is important to note that the UP JEECUP Result 2022 was formally declared on 18 July.
Candidates who have qualified for the UP JEECUP exam are eligible to appear for the UP JEECUP Counselling 2022.
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to register for the UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 online:
Step 1: Go to the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that states UP Polytechnic E Counselling Registration on the homepage.
Step 3: Provide your Registration Number and Date of Birth correctly on the required space.
Step 4: Now, fill out the registration form correctly and pay the application fees online.
Step 5: Tap on the submit option to complete the registration process.
Step 6: Download the registration form from the website and save a copy for future reference.
Keep a close eye on the official website to know more about the counselling dates and process.
