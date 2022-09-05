UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 Date: Check Website; List of Documents Required Here

According to an official notification, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic (UP JEECUP) Counselling 2022 is expected to begin on 7 September. Once the counselling process begins, candidates can register via the official website. Interested candidates can register for UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 through the official website of UP JEECUP -jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They can also check the official notification about the counselling dates on the website. It is important to note that counselling will begin soon.

Candidates are also requested to check the documents required to submit during the UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 on the website -jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They must keep the documents handy before the counselling process officially begins on the mentioned date. The registrations for UP JEECUP Counselling are taking place online only. Interested candidates are requested to complete their online registration on time.