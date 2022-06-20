JEECUP Admit Card 2022: UP JEE Polytechnic Admit Cards To Be Out on 20 June

Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the admit card 2022 for UP Polytechnic Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) on 20 June 2022 on their official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The UPJEE is a state-level examination designed for candidates who want to get admitted in different government and private polytechnic colleges for various courses.

JEECUP Examination 2022: Date

The JEECUP examination 2022 will be conducted in the month of June, starting from 27 June and will last till 30 June 2022. The JEECUP 2022 examination will be a computer-based format examination for all the candidates.

JEECUP Admit Cards 2022: Where To Download UPJEE Polytechnic Admit Card

The UPJEE admit cards 2022 will be available on the official website of JEECUP (jeecup.admissions.nic.in). The link for downloading JEECUP admit cards 2022 will be activated anytime on 20 June 2022. Therefore the candidates should keep checking the JEECUP website intermittently.