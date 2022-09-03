NEET-UG Result 2022 Expected To Be Out Next Week: How To Download Scorecard?

NTA NEET-UG Result 2022 is likely to be declared by next week. Check all the details here.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 soon on its official website – neet.nta.nic.in. All the medical aspirants who appeared for the NEET-UG exam 2022 should know that the result is likely to be out by 7 September 2022. Earlier, the NTA NEET provisional answer key was issued by the concerned officials on the website.
Candidates who want to check their NTA NEET-UG 2022 result must visit the official website and use their personal login credentials as mentioned on the NEET-UG 2022 admit card to download the result.
NTA might also publish the NTA NEET-UG Final Answer Key 2022 along with the result. Let us know the steps to download the NEET (UG) Result 2022.
Candidates who want to download their NEET-UG 2022 scorecard must follow the below-mentioned steps:
Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications section and search the NEET UG 2022 direct result link.
Click on the link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter the personal login details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the submit option.
Your NEET UG 2022 result will appear on the screen.
Check the result carefully to know the scores.
Download and save and print the scorecard for future references.
