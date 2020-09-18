UP Govt Not Planning to Reopen Schools on 21 September: Report

According to the report, CM Yogi Adityanath will take a final call on whether schools will reopen this month or not

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday, 16 September, announced that chances of the partial reopening of schools from 21 September were "very bleak" due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. "It is very unlikely that schools can be allowed to function partially. It is not possible to run schools, even partially, at least, for this month. Safety of the students is a big issue and it cannot be compromised," Sharma said.

The Uttar Pradesh government, however, has no such plans to allow partial reopening of schools. Parents have also been strongly opposed to the idea of sending their children to schools during the pandemic.

As indicated in the ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, the Centre is looking to partially reopen schools for Classes 9-12 on a trial basis from 21 September. Staggered timings, regular sanitisation and compulsory masks will be followed as students return to school after a gap of almost seven months. They will, however, have to take consent from parents before they resume their visit to schools.

Students of Classes 9 to 12 shall be permitted to visit their school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians.

Such visits and teacher-student interaction must be organised in a staggered manner. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular class activity till 30 September. State governments can decide whether they want to allow the partial reopening of schools. States like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana have already issues statements confirming that they will be reopening from 21 September for Classes 9 to 12.