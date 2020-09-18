FAQ: Which States Are Opening Schools on 21 Sept? Which Aren’t?

As indicated in the ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, the Centre issued guidelines to partially reopen schools for Classes 9-12 on a trial basis from 21 September, leaving it to state governments to take the final call.
Staggered timings, regular sanitisation, and compulsory masks will be followed as students return to school after a gap of almost seven months.
So which states have decided on partial reopening? What happens if the student is not comfortable going to school? Here’s a primer.
Which states in India are planning to partially reopen schools from 21 September?
Have other states said that they would not be reopening schools?
The following states have said that their schools will remain shut at least until the end of September 2020.
Some states are yet to clarify their stand on whether schools are partially opening or not. These states are:
There is no information about other states in the public domain.
I am a student of Class 10 living in Delhi. Is it mandatory for me to go to school from 21 September?
No. Students of Classes 9 to 12 shall be permitted to attend school on a voluntary basis to take guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians.
Such visits and teacher-student interactions must be organised in a staggered manner.
Will schools conduct regular eight-hour classes when they reopen?
Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular class activity at least till 30 September.
Does this mean online classes will be discontinued?
No, since these meetings between students and teachers are voluntary, online classes will be continue to be encouraged.
I live in a containment zone. Is it mandatory for me to go to school?
No, those students who reside in containment zones should not step out of their homes, even if it is to go to schools.
Also, schools in containment zones will also not be allowed to reopen.
Should I get a COVID-19 test before going to school?
There is no clarity on this yet. Watch this space for updates.
What’s allowed within school premises?
How can schools ensure physical distancing is followed within classrooms?
I am going to be attending school from 21 September. What are the generic precautions that should be followed?
Published: 18 Sep 2020,02:24 PM IST