Delhi Schools to Remain Shut for All Students Till 5 Oct: AAP Govt

The order allows schools to call in teachers and staff to ensure smooth functioning of online classes. Anthony S Rozario The Delhi government order said that both private and government schools in the national capital will be shut for all students till 5 October. | (Photo:PTI) Education The order allows schools to call in teachers and staff to ensure smooth functioning of online classes.

The Delhi government on Friday, 18 September, announced that both private and government schools in the national capital will be shut for all students till 5 October. Earlier, the government had said that students between classes 9 to 12 could attend schools in a staggered manner on a voluntary basis for guidance from teachers, from 21 September, only with the consent of parents.

In it’s latest order, the government said that online classes and teaching activities will continue as usual, while adding that school heads and principals are allowed to call in teachers and other staff for smooth conduct of online classes.

Here’s a copy of the Delhi government’s order on reopening of schools:

Delhi government’s order on reopening of schools.