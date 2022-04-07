UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 to Be Released Today, Check the Website UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 is expected to release on 7 April 2022. Raajwrita Dutta Education Updated: UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 will release on 7 April 2022. (Photo: iStock)

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test, UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 is expected to be officially released today, on Thursday, 7 April.

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board, UPBEB will release the final answer key for the students who had appeared for the examination.

Candidates should note that they can find the UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 on the official website once it is released today, on Thursday, 7 April 2022.

UPTET 2021: Important Details

It is also important to note that after the final answer key is released today, UPBEB will also declare the UPTET Result 2022 on the official website tomorrow, on Friday, 8 April.

Candidates can check all the latest information about the result and the final answer key on the official website: updeled.gov.in.

The candidates will receive a notification about the declaration of the UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 on the official website so they should keep track.

It is important to note that the UPTET final answer key and result are being declared by the UPBEB after a delay of 1.5 months.

The UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 was scheduled to be released on 23 February 2022 and the UPTET Result 2022 was expected to release on 25 February 2022.

Due to the UP elections and other administrative reasons the declaration date of the result and final answer key got delayed.

Now it is finally time for the UPBEB to release the UPTET final answer key and result for the candidates to check.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

It is to be noted that the candidates will find the UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 online on the official website: updeled.gov.in. on 7 April 2022.

How to Download UPTET Final Answer Key 2021

After the UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 is released on the website today, on 7 April 2022, candidates can follow these simple steps to download the answer key: Go to the official website: updeled.gov.in.

Click on the link that states UPTET Answer Key 2021 on the homepage

A PDF will display on your screen

Scroll through the PDF to check your UPTET examination answers

Download the UPTET Final Answer Key 2021 from the website and take a printout