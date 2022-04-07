JEE Main 2022: NTA Opens Correction Window on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Details Here

NTA completed the registration and application process for JEE Mains 2022 April session and now has opened the correction window for the applicants.

As per the reports, the application window was opened yesterday, 6 April 2022 and it will be available for the applicants from tomorrow, 9 PM on 8 April 2022. During this time, the applicants can edit and correct their registration forms of JEE Mains 2022 if they made any mistakes previously.

The candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to check and edit their registration form.