UPTET 2021: New Exam Date Released
UPTET 2021 exam expected to be held now on 26 December 2021.
According to media reports, the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 exam date has been moved to 26 December 2021.
However, in the absence of any official confirmation and notice on the revised dates, candidates are advised to check the official website of the administrative body conducting the exam, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) at updeled.gov.in.
The UPTET 2021 was previously supposed to be conducted on 28 November 2021. However, due to an alleged paper leak, the exam has now got postponed.
Up until now, 23 arrests have been made from the state of UP, including major cities such as Meerut and Prayagraj, in connection with the paper leak.
Almost 15 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the UPTET 2021 this year.
However, candidates must remain rest assured that they do not need to repay the exam fees for the UPTET 2021 amidst the change in exam date.
In addition, candidates must note that the revised date mentioned in the article is only as per the reports circulating in the media. However, once the UPBEB releases an official notice, all students will be notified here.
According to reports, new UPTET 2021 admit cards will also be issued to candidates as per the revised examination date.
Hence, students are advised to not panic and wait for the UPBEB to release fresh guidelines for the exam.
For more updates on the UPTET 2021 exam, please check this space regularly as well as the official website of UPTET mentioned above.
