UPTET Admit Card 2021 Expected to be Released Soon: Here's How to Download

UPTET 2021 admit card is expected to be released soon by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 12 January 2022, but was delayed by the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj.

The admit card will be released after the issue of free travel order for candidates, reported Hindustan Times.

The report further quoted Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary of Prayagraj–headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), "UPTET-2021 admit card would be issued after the state government order regarding free travel for the candidates gets issued. This could take a day or two."