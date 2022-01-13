ADVERTISEMENT

UPTET Admit Card 2021 Expected to be Released Soon: Here's How to Download

UPTET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 23 January 2022.

UPTET 2021 admit card is expected to be released soon by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB). Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to be released on Wednesday, 12 January 2022, but was delayed by the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj.

The admit card will be released after the issue of free travel order for candidates, reported Hindustan Times.

The report further quoted Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, Secretary of Prayagraj–headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), "UPTET-2021 admit card would be issued after the state government order regarding free travel for the candidates gets issued. This could take a day or two."

Since, no exact date has been revealed for the release of UPTET 2021 admit card, candidates are advised to visit the official website i.e. updeled.gov.in, for regular updates.
UPTET 2021 Exam Date and Timing

UPTET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 23 January 2022. It will be a two-and-a-half hour long paper conducted in two shifts, ie, 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 5 pm

Steps to Download UPTET 2021 Admit Card?

  • Go to the official website of UPBEB: updeled.gov.in

  • Click on UPTET 2021 admit card link on the homepage

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Enter your registration number, password and login

  • Your UPTET admit card will appear on the screen

  • Download and print it for exam day and future reference

About UPTET

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is an eligibility test conducted for recruitment on the posts of schools teacher in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

For more details about UPTET, candidates are advised to check the official website of UPTET.

