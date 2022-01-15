ADVERTISEMENT

UPTET 2021: Admit Cards Released

Candidates can download their UPTET 2021 admit card from updeled.gov.in.

UPTET 2021: Admit Cards Released
The admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 have been released by the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) on 15 January 2022.

Candidates appearing for the exam can visit the official website, updeled.gov.in, and download their respective admit cards.

While the admit cards were supposed to be released on 12 January 2022, the UPBEB had postponed it by a few days.

In fact, the UPTET 2021 exam was originally scheduled to be conducted on 28 November 2021. However, there was a controversy involving a paper leak, due to which the exam was cancelled on the same day.

Those who are appearing for the UPTET 2021 will get free transportation to their examination centres as well. Please check the step-by-step procedure given below to download your UPTET 2021 admit card.

UPTET 2021 Admit Card: How to Download

  1. Visit the official website of UPTET at updeled.gov.in.

  2. Navigate to the link that reads “UPTET 2021 Admit Card Link” on the side panel of the homepage.

  3. Alternatively, click on the “Admit Card Download” link present under the "UPTET Candidate Service” tab at the top of the homepage.

  4. Enter your registration number, one-time password, and captcha to log in.

  5. Your UPTET 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on your screen.

  6. Check it thoroughly and download it.

  7. Also, take a printout for future reference.

In case of any discrepancies on the admit cards, candidates must reach out to the UPTET board immediately.

So far, almost 13.25 lakh applicants have registered for the UPTET 2021 Primary Level Exam. Similarly, a total of 8.93 lakh candidates have applied for the Upper Primary Level Exam.

UPTET 2021: Important Dates

  • Exam: 23 January 2022

  • Preliminary Answer Key: 27 January 2022

  • Last date to raise objections: 1 February 2022

  • Final Answer Key: 23 February 2022

  • Result Declaration: 25 February 2022

Candidates must note that the UPTET 2021 shall be conducted in two shifts.

The morning shift shall commence at 10:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM for Paper 1 (i.e for classes 1 to 5).

The evening shift, on the other hand, will begin at 2:30 PM and continue till 05:00 PM for Paper 2 (i.e for classes 6 to 8).

For more updates on the UPTET 2021, please check this space regularly and visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

