NEET UG 2022: Registration Begins on the Official Website, Check the Exam Date

NEET-UG 2022 registration has already begun.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) officially began the registration process for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 on Wednesday, 6 April 2022.
Candidates who are interested to apply are requested to check the official website to know more about the NEET-UG 2022 registration dates and other important details.
The official website of NTA – neet.nta.nic.in. contains all the necessary and latest information regarding NEET-UG 2022.
Candidates also have to pay an application fee online while filling out the registration form on the website.
Candidates must know all the details such as eligibility, application fee and important dates before filling out the registration form for NEET-UG 2022.
As per the latest schedule declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the registrations for NEET-UG 2022 officially commenced on 6 April 2022 and it is scheduled to end on 6 May 2022.
Candidates are requested to finish the application process on time as they will not be allowed to register after the deadline.
Candidates should check the official website after registering for the NEET-UG 2022 as the city of examination is not announced yet.
They will also have to download the NEET-UG 2022 admit card from the website once it is released by the NTA.
The duration of the exam is three hours and twenty minutes that is from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.
Candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2022 should be 17 years of age.
Candidates who are appearing for their Class 12 examination in 2022 can apply and appear for the NEET-UG 2022.
However, they will not be allowed to take admission to the medical course if they do not qualify in the Class 12 exam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)