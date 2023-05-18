UPSC NDA Notification Released: Check Full Schedule of NDA and NA II Exams Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification regarding the registration process of UPSC NDA (National Defence Academy) and Naval Academy Examination II 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who want to register and apply for the UPSC CDS, NDA and NA II exam 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps. The last date to apply for submitting the online applications is 6 June 2023. The UPSC CDS II, NDA, and NA II exam will be held on 3 September 2023.

Let us check out the full schedule of UPAC NDA and NA Exam 2023 below.