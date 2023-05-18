Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UPSC NDA Notification Released: Check Full Schedule of NDA and NA II Exams Here

UPSC NDA Notification Released: Check Full Schedule of NDA and NA II Exams Here

The UPSC NDA, NA notification has been released. Check full schedule below.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

UPSC NDA Full Schedule Released on upsc.gov.in. Check Details Here.

(Photo: iStock)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification regarding the registration process of UPSC NDA (National Defence Academy) and Naval Academy Examination II 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Candidates who want to register and apply for the UPSC CDS, NDA and NA II exam 2023 must follow the below mentioned steps. The last date to apply for submitting the online applications is 6 June 2023. The UPSC CDS II, NDA, and NA II exam will be held on 3 September 2023.

Let us check out the full schedule of UPAC NDA and NA Exam 2023 below.

NDA Notification OUT: Full Schedule of CDS and NA Exam 2023

Registration Start Date: Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Registration Last Date: 6 June 2023.

Correction Window Starts: 7 June 2023.

Examination Date: 3 September 2023.

Number of Posts for NDA: 375.

Number of NA Posts: 25.

Steps To Register for UPSC NDA, CDS and NA Exam 2023

  • Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in.

  • On the appeared website, go to the registration section.

  • Register yourself and note down the details.

  • Go to the login page and enter the credentials.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • An application form will appear on the screen.

  • Enter all the required details.

  • Upload necessary documents.

  • Submit the form.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Check this space regularly for the latest updates of UPSC NDA Exam 2023.

