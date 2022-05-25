UPSC IES ISS 2022: Important Dates, Exam Schedule, and Exam Pattern

The Union Public Service Commission is set to conduct the UPSC Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service 2022 Exam. The UPSC IES ISS 2022 exam will be conducted to fill up 24 vacancies in the Indian Economic Service and 29 vacancies in the Indian Statistical Service.

The UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam will go on for 3 days and the admit card for the same will be out 3 weeks before the commencement of the exam.

The UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam will include Part-I Written Exam (1,000 marks) and Part-II viva voce carrying 200 marks. Candidates who qualify in the Part-I Written Exam will qualify for Part-II Viva Voce.

UPSC IES ISS 2022: Important Dates

  • Release of UPSC IES ISS Notification 2021- 6 April 2022

  • First date to apply - 6 April 2022

  • Last date to apply - 26 April 2022 by 6 pm

  • Application Withdrawal Date - 4 May 2022 to 10 May 2022 by 6 pm

  • UPSC IES ISS 2022 Admit Card Release Date - 3 weeks before the exam

  • UPSC IES ISS 2022 Exam Date - 24, 25, and 26 June 2022

UPSC IES 2022: Exam Pattern

Subject MarksDuration
General English1003 hours
General Studies1003 hours
General Economics- I2003 hours
General Economics-II2003 hours
General Economics-III2003 hours
Indian Economics2003 hours

UPSC ISS 2022: Exam Pattern

SubjectMarksDuration
General English1003 hours
General Studies1003 hours
Statistics-I2003 hours
Statistics-II2003 hours
Statistsics- III2003 hours
Statistsics-IV2003 hours

  • Statistics I & II will have Objective Type Questions. The paper consists of 80 questions with 200 marks on each paper, which needs to be attempted in 120 minutes.

  • Statistics III and IV will be of Descriptive Type and contain Short Answer/ Small Problems Questions (50%) and Long Answer and Comprehension problem questions (50%). One Short Answer and One Long Answer Question from each section are mandatory.

  • Statistics-IV will contain seven sections. Candidates have to attempt any two sections. All sections will carry equal marks.

  • The papers on General English and General Studies, common to both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service will be of subjective type.

  • All other papers of the Indian Economic Service will be subjective. The papers in all subjects in Indian Economic Service Examination and in Indian Statistical Service Examination will be essay type, except in Statistics Paper I and Statistics Paper-II, which are Objective Type Papers.

