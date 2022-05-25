RBSE 5th and 8th Result 2022 Expected To Be Announced Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education is all set to release the Rajasthan Board class 5 and 8 Results 2022 on the official website today.

No official announcement has been made regarding the release date for the Rajasthan 5th and 8th class results 2022. As per the media reports, the RBSE 5th and 8th class results 2022 are most likely to be released today, 25 May 2022.

Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 5 and 8 examinations can download the results from the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.