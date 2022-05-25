UPPSC Agriculture Services Mains Result 2020 Released on Official Website

UPSC Agriculture Services Mains Results 2020 is released on the official website.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for the Combined State Agriculture Services Mains Examination 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Agriculture Mains Services Exams 2020 can download the result from the official website of the UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UPPSC Agriculture Services Main Test was held from 26 November to 28 November 2021. In total 1393 candidates appeared for the exams. According to the merit list, 458 candidates have been selected after the exam.
As per the reports, due to a lack of competent candidates, 103 positions are still vacant and could not be filled. Hence, the openings were carried over.
Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link ‘List of selected candidates in Advt. No, A-4/E-1/2020 combined state agriculture services exam 2020"
The UPPSC Agriculture Mains result merit list will be displayed on the screen
check the results carefully
Download and take a printout for future reference
