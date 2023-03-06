UPJEE 2023 Exam Dates Announced: Check jeecup.admissions.nic.in; How To Register

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019UPJEE 2023 Exam Dates Announced: Check jeecup.admissions.nic.in; How To Register

UPJEE 2023 Exam: You can register for the entrance examination on jeecup.admissions.nic.in once it starts.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

Know how to register for the UPJEE 2023 exam here and check the exam dates.

(Photo: iStock)

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has officially released the exam schedule for UPJEE 2023 for interested candidates who are preparing to sit for the exam. It is important to note that the UPJEE 2023 exam schedule is declared on the official website so candidates can check and download it easily. The website that one should visit to download the exam schedule is jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates are advised to go through the UPJEE exam dates and timings carefully.

It is important to note that any changes in the UPJEE 2023 exam schedule will be informed to the students via the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. After downloading the exam timetable, candidates must keep a close eye on the site to know the latest announcements. It is important to stay updated with the announcements if you are sitting for the exam.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, updates all the latest details and important announcements on its official website so that interested candidates can go through them easily.

UPJEE 2023 Exam: Dates and Details

According to the latest details mentioned on the UPJEE 2023 exam schedule, the exams will be held from 1 June to 6 June for all candidates. It is important to note that the exams will be conducted for Group A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1- K8, and Group L.

Candidates who are interested to register for the upcoming exam must visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The application form and eligibility criteria will be uploaded by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, on its site.
It is important to note that the registration link is likely to be activated soon for the candidates. One should download the exam schedule and go through the details before registrations begin.

UPJEE 2023 Registration: How to Apply

Let's take a look at the steps you must know to complete the UPJEE 2023 registration online:

  • Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

  • Find the UPJEE 2023 active registration link on the website

  • Create your login details and access the registration form online

  • Fill out the application form carefully, upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents, and verify all the details

  • Pay the registration fee online

  • Tap on submit after completing the necessary steps

  • Take a printout of the form for your reference

