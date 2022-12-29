CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Schedule Released on cbse.nic.in
Follow the steps given here to download the practical exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on cbse.nic.in
CBSE has released the practical exam date sheet for classes 10 and 12 on their official website at cbse.nic.in. Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is all set to release the CBSE class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 for all the other exams soon. The CBSE date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be available online at the CBSE website.
Students who have registered for the CBSE boards and will appear for the same can check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 timetables for 2023 on cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. CBSE has released the Practical examination dates only and the exam will commence on 2 January 2023, and will continue till 14 January 2023.
As per the official notice by CBSE board the Class 10, and 12 exams will begin on 15 February 2023.
The CBSE question paper for class 10 and class 12 will be in various formats like objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning, and case-based problems. The written exams will be conducted for 80 marks whereas the internal assessments or practical exams will be conducted for 20 marks.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates
Start of Practical Examinations/Internal Assessment: 02 January 2023
Last Date for Completion of Practical Exams/Internal Assessment: 14 February 2023
Date of Start of Uploading of Marks/Internal Grades: 2 January 2023
Last Date for Uploading of Marks/Internal Grades: 14 February 2023
How to Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Practical Exam Dates?
Visit the website of the CBSE board at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the ‘Main Website’ option.
Click on ‘CBSE Date Sheet 2023’.
Now, click on ‘CBSE Secondary Date Sheet 2023’
CBSE date sheet pdf 2023 will be displayed on your screen.
