UPJEE 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today; How To Make Changes Here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will end the application correction process for UPJEE 2023 today, Tuesday, 27 June, as per schedule. Everyone should note that the UPJEE 2023 application correction window will stay active till Tuesday so they should make the necessary changes soon. The application correction window is activated on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in for all interested candidates. Concerned candidates should make the changes carefully and submit their registration forms on time today.

