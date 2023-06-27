UPPSC Prelims Result 2023 Out At uppsc.up.nic.in; Steps To Download

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the UPPSC PCS Prelims result 2023 yesterday, 26 June 2023. This year a total of 4,047 candidates have qualified for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Mains examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Prelims can check UPPSC PCS Pre result 2023 on the commission's website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS 2023 is being conducted to fill up 254 vacancies in various state services. The Prelims exam was held for 5,65,459 candidates who had applied for the exam online but only 3,45,022 candidates appeared in the exam.

The PCS-2023 examination was held on May 14 in 1,241 exam centers set up in 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh. A separate press release will be issued for the schedule, online application, and fee for the Mains examination.