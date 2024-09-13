UP Police Answer Key 2024: 25 August Exam Key Declared; Know the Latest Updates

UP Police Answer Key 2024: The Uttar Pradesh State Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBBPB) has released the provisional key for the 25 August 2024 police constable examination. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can download the provisional key from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The link for download is available on the homepage of the website. Concerned candidates are requested to download the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 soon from the official website.

One should go through the details mentioned on the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 carefully after downloading it from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Please note that the provisional key is released for the exam held on 25 August. Make sure to check the details carefully and contact the officials in case of any queries.