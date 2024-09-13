UP Police Answer Key 2024: 25 August Exam Key Declared; Know the Latest Updates

advertisement
UP Police Answer Key 2024: The Uttar Pradesh State Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBBPB) has released the provisional key for the 25 August 2024 police constable examination. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can download the provisional key from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The link for download is available on the homepage of the website. Concerned candidates are requested to download the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 soon from the official website.
One should go through the details mentioned on the UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 carefully after downloading it from the official website - uppbpb.gov.in. Please note that the provisional key is released for the exam held on 25 August. Make sure to check the details carefully and contact the officials in case of any queries.
According to the information provided by the authorities, the objection window for the 23 August exam will close on 15 September 2024, while the objection window for the 24 August exam will close on 16 September 2024. Similarly, the answer key objection window for the 25 August exam will close on 17 September.
The objection window for the former will close on 18 September and the latter will close on 19 September.
UPPBBPB is responsible for recruiting 60,244 Constable posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive. The Board will release the answer key of each exam date separately on different dates, and the objection window will also open along with the release of the provisional key.
Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in and enter their registration number, date of birth, and question booklet number in the fields provided on the webpage.
Let's read the easy steps you should follow to download the UP Police answer key 2024 online:
Visit the official website - uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on the answer key download link on the homepage.
Go to the candidate login page.
Key in your correct credentials and tap on submit.
Check and download the answer key.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).