CTET Answer Key 2024 Declared: Objection Window Closing Today; Check the Details

CTET Answer Key 2024: The provisional answer key of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (CTET) is now available on the official website. Students who want to submit an objection on the provisional answer key will have the last date of 26 July, to do so. After this, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will prepare the final answer key and announce the result. One should remember that the objection raising last date for the CTET answer key 2024 is Friday. Candidates should finish the process soon if they want the officials to consider their objections.

You can download the CTET answer key 2024 only from the official website - ctet.nic.in. Concerned candidates should submit their objections soon if there are any. The CTET final answer key and result will be based on the objections raised by students. The exact date will be announced by the CBSE officials soon. Keep an eye on the website for the latest announcements.