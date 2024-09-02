IIT JAM 2025 Registration To Begin Tomorrow; Details Here

The registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM 2025) will begin tomorrow, September 3. Students who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in.
The entrance exam for JAM 2025 will be held on 2 February 2025. It is being conducted as a computer-based test for seven papers - Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statistics, and Physics. There is no age limit to appear in the examination.
IIT JAM 2025 registration, last date to apply is 11 October 2024. Last date to change exam city/test paper/category/gender is 18 November. Interested candidates can upload OBC-NCL/EWS certificate till 20 November 2024. Confirmation of compensatory time/scribe assistance will be given from 30 December. Admit cards will be issued in early January 2025.
Eligible candidates can visit the official website jam2025.iitd.ac.in
Click on the JAM 2025 registration link available on the home page.
After submitting the application form, fill the application form
Pay the application fee and download the confirmation slip
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)